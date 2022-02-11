ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new suspect is wanted by the Abilene Crime Stoppers. If you have information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest, you could get a cash reward.

According to a recent Facebook post from the Abilene Police Department, a 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed just before midnight Wednesday, in the 2700 block of North 1st Street.

The suspect in the surveillance tape appears to be a man wearing a red hoodie with “Texas” written across the chest, dark wash jeans, dark sneakers, and a white mask and gloves. He was also using a weapon to intimidate the 7-Eleven clerk into handing over cash from the register.

To report information on this suspect, call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477, or download the P3 app on your smartphone.