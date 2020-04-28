Watch: Abilene Mayor reacts to Governor Abbott’s guidelines for reopening economy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says a local committee focused on reopening the Key City is no longer necessary since the governor has communicated how the process will go.

You can listen to Mayor Williams’s comments after the governor’s guidelines by watching the attached video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News