Watch: Abilene Mayor reacts to Governor Abbott’s guidelines for reopening economy

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-As everyone navigates the rest of this school year, the upcoming fall semester may be an even bigger challenge. Educators and the Texas Education Agency are preparing to adjust.

We reached out to the Texas Education Agency last week for an interview. They responded to KRBC saying it is not ideal to do any interviews as of right now, because it is still 'too early to tell what the impact of COVID-19 will have' on Texas Education.