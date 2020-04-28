Watch: Abilene Mayor reacts to Governor Abbott’s guidelines for reopening economy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says a local committee focused on reopening the Key City is no longer necessary since the governor has communicated how the process will go.
You can listen to Mayor Williams’s comments after the governor’s guidelines by watching the attached video.
