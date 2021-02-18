Watch: Abilene plumbing company shows how to shut water off in case of emergency

by: Miriam Chamberlain

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Now that water service has been restored in the City of Abilene, several pipes around town have been bursting, leaving many wondering what they should do if it happens to them.

While the city usually discourages turning your water off yourself, it might be necessary in case of an emergency.

City officials also say you can call them for an emergency shutoff, but it may take a little longer than doing it yourself.

To see how to shut off your water in case of an emergency, watch the attached video.

