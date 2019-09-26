Watch: Abilene woman recognized on US Senate Floor for 26 years of public service

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman was honored on the U.S. Senate floor on Thursday for her longtime public service.

Shea Woodard Hall was recognized by Senator Ted Cruz for serving as the West Texas Regional Director for 26 years, including 7 years for Senator Cruz.

Hall is retiring from this post in October.

She’s known around Abilene for her commitment to community involvement, including being a driving force for Dancing with the Abilene Stars, which benefits Hendrick Home for Children.

To see Senator Cruz honor Hall, watch the attached video.