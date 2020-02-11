Watch: Abilene’s ‘State of the City’ Address for 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The City of Abilene has released the new renderings for the DoubleTree downtown hotel in tonight's State of the City (SOTC).

“The project consists of the City Facilities which include public conference rooms and meeting space of approximately 38,700 sq. ft., including a ballroom of approximately 12,000 square feet, ancillary facilities and infrastructure in support of the conference rooms and meeting spaces, and a surface parking facility with at least 200 parking spaces,” according to the City’s memo.