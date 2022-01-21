WATCH: Capybara pups play in their Abilene Zoo pool

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While weather in the Big Country has been on the chillier side, a few capybara pups at the Abilene Zoo thought it was the perfect time to take a dip in the pool.

According to the Abilene Zoo, capybaras are aquatic mammals, and with the help of some thick layers of hair and fat, they thrive in the cold waters.

Capybaras, the largest rodent species in the world, are native to South America. The Abilene Zoo welcomed 4 new pups in September of 2021.

It will take up to two years before the capybaras are fully grown. But once they are, you can expect them to weigh at least 60 pounds.

