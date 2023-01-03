City of Abilene: City of Abilene encourages proper waste management set to the tune of ‘No Diggity’ (bit.ly/3Z5xpvT)

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Instead of “no diggity, no doubt,” it’s “no dumping, no doubt.” The City of Abilene began the new year by creating a parody music video, encouraging others to start their new year off right by learning how to properly clean up after themselves, set to the tune of Blackstreet and Dr. Dre’s ‘No Diggity.’

In the video, posted to the City of Abilene’s Facebook page, the parody inspires townspeople to properly dispose of their wastes.

Instead of ‘No Diggity’s’ original lyrics:

Cover much grounds, got game by the pound

Getting paid is her forte

Each and every day, true player way

The City of Abilene put a local spin with this change of lyrics:

What’s on the ground, flows down where it’s found

Right into our water

Each and every day, the Fort Phantom way

Watch the full music video here:

For more information on the city’s cleaning initiative, tap here to learn about Stormwater Services, and here for Solid Waste & Recycling details.