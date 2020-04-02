Watch: Coronavirus: Help in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — KTAB News hosted a 30-minute forum Thursday afternoon guiding people in the Big Country through ways to get help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The forum was moderated by veteran reporter Victor Sotelo, with panelists including Abilene Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Doug Peters, Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Executive Director Mary Ross, Regional Director of Texas Tech Small Business Development Center David Smith, and banking officials from First Bank Texas.

You can see the full forum by watching the attached video.