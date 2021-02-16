Watch: Coyote carries bird across frozen Kirby Lake

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — We’ve seen some strange things in the last 12 months, and now an Abilene woman has caught something on camera many people probably thought they’d never see.

Amber Bearden captured this coyote catching and carrying a bird across a frozen Kirby Lake.

In a social media post, Bearden says, “Never in my life have I seen this in Abilene, Tx. and I don’t imagine that I’ll ever see it again.”

Never in my life have I seen this in Abilene, Tx. and I don’t imagine that I’ll ever see it again. A coyote walking across Kirby Lake with his catch of the day, a bird! @FoxNews @KTABTV @TxStormChasers @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/aqwaMThZQt — Amber Bearden (@Bearden4Bearden) February 16, 2021

A total of 14.8 inches of snowfall and an extended period of below freezing temperatures have caused the lake to freeze over, but officials say it is not safe to walk out onto the ice.