WATCH: Crews to demolish home before it tumbles into lake

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews will demolish a Park Township home that’s barely hanging on to a bluff over Lake Michigan today.

A contractor said he was hired by the homeowner to tear down the house off Lakeshore Drive just north of Camp Geneva.

The property owner told News 8 over the phone that he has owned the home for several years and was “disappointed” to see it go, but that he knew it needed to be torn down and wanted to get it over with.

Erosion linked to high lake levels has washed away much of the bluff under the house and its underside now hangs over a cliff. Parts of the foundation have already collapsed. Looking up at it from below, you can see massive holes in the bottom of the structure.

Park Township officials were worried that an overnight storm would be the final straw and send the home toppling in to the lake. They decided Thursday not to order the demolition of the home, saying they didn’t want to set that precedent for private property.

The threat of high water levels is expected to continue into the spring. Lake levels are forecast to drop by only 6 inches over the winter, putting spring 2020 levels a full foot higher than they were in spring 2019.