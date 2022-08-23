TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Tuesday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016.

Latest out of trial:

Tuesday’s trial closed out with hearing testimony, mostly, from personnel with the Abilene Police Department (APD):

Officer Brent Payne – one of first responding officers at Niblo crime scene

Officer Chris Lazirko – one of first responding officers at Niblo crime scene

Officer Mary Guitar – officer who questioned and examined Niblo’s widow, Cheryl

Diana Arndt – APD forensics expert

Turner Cariker – previous owner of business that installed a security system at the Niblo home

This trial is set to resume Wednesday morning in Taylor County’s 350th District Court, where suspect Luke Sweetser is facing a Murder and Theft of Firearm charge.

Nearly six years and counting, the trial is not expected to wrap up quickly. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for extensive coverage.