Watch: Drivers stop traffic to rescue dog

HOUSTON (KTRK) — It’s one of those moments in life where you feel totally helpless.

“The first thing that hit our minds was, ‘oh my God, there’s a dog on the side of the road in the middle of traffic,'” Toby Tinelli says.

Toby Tinelli and his family were headed home Sunday evening on the Beltway near Highway 90. His cellphone was rolling when a dog was spotted running full speed down the freeway. But he says what happened next could only happen in Houston.

“So everybody was on the same page. It seemed like it was really like a team oriented thing, because everybody at the same time slowed down and put flashers on and the first thing everyone cared about was taking care of that dog,” Tinelli says.

The pup had gotten loose from its owner, who was in an accident further down the freeway. And Houston drivers were not about to let the dog get hurt.

Toby captures multiple drivers stopping in the middle of the freeway and getting out to try and catch the dog.

“We tried to call him, and you see the video of me trying to get him over, and he didn’t have any interest. I’m sure he was terrified,” Tinelli says.

Finally, several people surround the pup and someone grabs his leash, getting him to safety.

“We brought some water out. My wife had water and a bowl, and we got the dog some water and cooled it down a little bit and it was a big relief,” Tinelli says.

The dog’s paws were cut up and bleeding, but he was OK.

As for the owner, he was relieved to be reunited with his dog after a heart-stopping chase that came to an end thanks to several caring Houstonians.

“Houston is a great place to be, and it’s the best community you can live in,” Tinelli says.