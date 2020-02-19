Watch: Fight breaks out at Bernie Sanders rally

DENVER (KCNC/CNN Newsource) — New video shows a fight breaking out in the middle of a Bernie Sanders rally in Denver on Sunday.
Sanders was giving his speech at the Colorado Convention Center when two men started fighting.
They pushed through a metal barrier and ended up on the ground before bystanders separated them.
It’s not clear what they were fighting about before security separated them in the crowd.
Sanders kept on with his speech.
