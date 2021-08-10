Watch: Hendrick Health, City of Abilene leaders host interactive Q&A about COVID-19 vaccinations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Leaders at Hendrick Health, the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, and City of Abilene officials hosted a question and answer session about COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday afternoon at the Paramount Theatre.

Officials addressed concerns surrounding the vaccine and answered questions from citizens before being offered free vaccines in the Paramount lobby.

They will be giving free vaccines at the Paramount until 6 p.m. Tuesday, and will be showing Pixar animated films and giving out popcorn for those who have to wait 15 minutes after receiving their vaccination.

