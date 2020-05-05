Watch: KTAB’s David Robinett takes a pie to the face for Abilene Gives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — Before the annual Abilene Gives fundraiser began Tuesday, KTAB’s David Robinett pledged to take a pie to the face if $200,000 was raised.

As you might have guessed, that goal was reached, and D-Rob stuck to his word.

Watch the attached video to see him take a pie to the face, all for a good cause.

