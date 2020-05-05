Watch: KTAB’s David Robinett takes a pie to the face for Abilene Gives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — Before the annual Abilene Gives fundraiser began Tuesday, KTAB’s David Robinett pledged to take a pie to the face if $200,000 was raised.
As you might have guessed, that goal was reached, and D-Rob stuck to his word.
You can still donate to a more than 140 nonprofit organizations in Abilene by clicking here.
Watch the attached video to see him take a pie to the face, all for a good cause.
- US lawmakers look to expand access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries
- Middleton, Robertson units combine for 95 positive COVID-19 cases
- Crews battling fire at apartment complex in West Abilene
- Democrats say Texan’s loyalty to Trump would influence his decisions as National Intelligence director
- Tuesday, May 5: Light winds and pleasant temperatures for Wednesday