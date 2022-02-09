POTOSI, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Multiple firefighting agencies are battling a grass fire that spread to a nearby home in a Potosi neighborhood just south of Abilene.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday for a grass fire near Tempest Lane in Potosi.

Crews arrived to find a storage building behind a home showing heavy smoke and could hear explosions.

Buffalo Gap, Eula, Jim Ned and Potosi fire departments are at the scene.

It is currently unknown how the fire started, if anyone is injured, or how much damage has been done.

Several fires have been reported since Monday, less than one week after the Taylor County burn ban was lifted on Feb. 3.

The Taylor County Commissioners say an emergency meeting is planned for Thursday afternoon to reinstate the burn ban.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.