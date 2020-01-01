Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! Fireworks set to ring in 2020

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – 2020 will be welcomed with a bang later tonight – in the form of a 10-minute, 360-degree fireworks show on the iconic Reunion Tower ball in downtown Dallas.

The spectacular show, featuring 5,000 fireworks, headlines more than 3 hours of musical performances, live interviews and memorable moments from Dallas and Texas Live! in Arlington.

From 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. CT, we’ll be streaming live from Dallas’ Party on the Plaza event featuring live performances from Dallas’ American Idol favorites Jason and Michael CASTRO and the Emerald City Elevation Band.

Lone Star NYE Live! begins at 11:30 p.m. CT from Texas Live! While The Vegas Stars will perform some of your favorite songs from the last few decades, this show is all about the fireworks billed as the biggest and best in the central time zone.

The New Year’s Eve program will air in North Texas on NBC 5 and about 20 other television stations across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and Kris Gutierrez will host the program alongside KARK’s D.J. Williams.

We want you to be involved in tonight’s broadcast! Simply post your NYE pics to social media using the hashtag #LoneStarNYELive.

