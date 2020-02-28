Watch: Man facing life sentence dragged out of courtroom after 2nd outburst

DALLAS (KXAS) — A Dallas man had to be dragged out of the courtroom after being found guilty of engaging in organized activity in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say the innocent 7th grader, Shavon Randle, was kidnapped and killed over drugs being stolen from some bad drug dealers who were seeking revenge.

During punishment, defendant Desmond Jones lost his temper during testimony and had to be hauled off by Dallas Co. deputies.

The trial resumed without Jones in the courtroom. It was his second outburst after the conviction.

Jones was sentenced to 99 years.