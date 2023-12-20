MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When the community of Merkel woke up Monday morning, many weren’t expecting to see the Grinch attempting to steal Christmas.

According to the Merkel Police Department, the ‘Grinch’ was spotted on Edwards Street on December 18. While many wouldn’t touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole, students from Merkel Elementary did not hesitate to help the police in the ‘apprehension of the subject.’

“Thanks to the hard work of our community kiddos, we got him!” Merkel PD wrote.