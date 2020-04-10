Watch: Nonprofits sing ‘Lean On Me’ 1 month ahead of Abilene Gives fundraiser

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — We’re less than one month away from Abilene Gives, and today the participating nonprofit organizations took to social media to spread a special message.

The annual fundraiser is happening May 5 at AbileneGives.org, and you can donate to the nonprofit of your choice.

Last year, Abilene Gives raised more than $729,000 for 121 nonprofits during their annual 24-hour of giving period.

Check out some of this year’s participants singing Lean On Me, as posted on the Community Foundation of Abilene’s Facebook page.