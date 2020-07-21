WATCH: Old 1931 Taylor County jail being demolished

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After several attempts to put the building up for sale, the 1931 old Taylor County jail is now being demolished.

The old jail at 341 Pecan Street was officially voted to be demolished after asbestos abatement.

The jail has sat untouched for 35 years, facing a myriad of issues including becoming a de facto shelter for people who are homeless, leading the county to weld the back door completely shut. The building has begun to fall apart, with its roof caving in, windows shattered and grass growing on the interior’s stairwell.

The price tag for the project comes out to an estimated $315,000.