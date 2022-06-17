ABILENE, TX – In a Gallup Poll released in 2021 it showed 47% of U.S. adults belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque. Based on that data church attendance has come down more than 20 points from the turn of the century.

The change has been due to a rise in Americans with no religious preference paired with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in West Texas the San Angelo Catholic Diocese in conjunction with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is launching a campaign called the National Eucharistic Revival.

For many reasons people have been staying away from mass. Some simply got accustomed to the convenience of watching a mass online, some out of concern for their health or the health of others. They’ve been staying away from any kind of public gatherings, and we need to get people to come back to church Bishop Michael J. Sis

A mass to commence the National Eucharistic Revival in the diocese will start at 4 pm on Saturday at Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Angelo followed by a procession through downtown San Angelo after mass.