Watch: Ruptured gas line sends flames shooting 150 feet into the air

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS/CNN Newsource) — A ruptured gas line sent 150 foot flames shooting up in the sky in Corpus Christi Monday.
Police say buildings nearby caught fire too, so they shut down the highway in both directions.
The fire was put out by mid-morning and the road reopened.
Several nearby schools were told to shelter in place while the fire burned.
No one was hurt, but officials are still trying to figure out exactly what happened here.
