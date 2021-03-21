WATCH: Students react to ACU Wildcats’ historic win in NCAA tournament

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The students from Abilene Christian University and the whole Abilene community celebrated like never before Saturday night after the ACU Wildcat’s historic first win in the NCAA tournament.

#14 ACU took on the #3 seed Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night and won 53-52.

This is the first win in the NCAA Tournament by the Wildcats in school history, in their second appearance.

ACU is in the East Region of the March Madness bracket, and with this win, the Wildcats advance to the round of 32 to face #11 seed UCLA on Monday.

