Watch: Texas man rides hood to stop driver after accident

HOUSTON (KTRK) — An Uber Eats driver in Houston is in critical condition after being thrown off the hood of a moving car.

He jumped on the hood after another driver tried to get away from the scene of a fender bender.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera, which shows a small fender bender between a red car and a dark gray car.

Witnesses say the driver of the red car had just picked up an Uber Eats order from a taco truck.

The man, identified by police as Mohssine Chihani, walks around the gray car.

Police say Chihani was trying to take a photo of the front license plate.

That’s when the driver of the gray car decides to take off.

Undeterred, Chihani gets on the hood of the car before the driver continues down Scott Street with Chihani on the hood.

He falls off a block away, and is now in critical condition, while police are looking for the driver of the gray car.

The owner of the convenience store says he heard the commotion, and can’t believe his cameras captured this dramatic confrontation.

“They got in an argument, did not want to give the insurance information to each other, and just tried to run away, or something,” he says.

Uber says they are trying to reach out to Chihani to check on his condition, and they are working with investigators.