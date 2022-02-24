ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — Women today are juggling more responsibilities than ever.

They are stressed, navigating work, family, and simply trying to keep the balls in the air.

They wake up with an ever-growing mental to-do list, and their own health is rarely at the top.

Together we can help raise awareness of a women’s greatest health threat.

For more information visit www.goredforwomen.org.

Watch the video above to see the 2022 Go Red for Women Abilene Special Broadcast – sponsored by Hendrick Health.