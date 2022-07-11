ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo’s newest giraffe made her public debut Monday, at just two weeks old.

This giraffe calf, who was born to Jamie at the end of June, does not yet have a name. At two weeks old, she weighs in at more than 180 pounds, and is over six feet tall!

According to a statement from the Abilene Zoo:

“She has been introduced to Kito and Punk, two of the nine members of our herd.” said Clay Carabajal, Supervisor of Conservation. “In the coming days and weeks, she will be introduced to the remaining members of our giraffe herd. Guests can spot her walking around with her mother Jamie during their next Zoo visit.”



The Abilene Zoo is also expecting another baby giraffe any day now. Malaika, who will be a first-time mom, is due sometime in July.