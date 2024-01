ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A water heater was labeled the blame in a house fire in North Abilene Tuesday night.

The Abilene Police Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Lillius Street at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find smoke and flames in the home’s attic.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a water heater caught fire and spread to the attic. The fire was contained to that area, and nobody was injured.

No further information has been released.