ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Dispatch Center of the Abilene Police Department (APD) was literally flooded Monday evening – while calls flooded the phonelines about multiple fires in the area.

The APD Dispatch Center had to relocate to the basement of City Hall, in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), because of a water leak.

In a release, APD said it was a leak in the underground fire suppression system at the police department on South 1st Street, that caused flooding in several parts of the building.

Police reassured the public that Abilenians can still use the non-emergency number – (325) 673-8331 – and 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Due to the relocation, there may be delays but services should not be interrupted.

It is unknown for how long the APD Dispatch Center will be in the Abilene City Hall basement, but officials said the EOC is fully capable of handling the issue.

APD said the extent of the water leak’s damages are being assessed and will update the public at a later date.