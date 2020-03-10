Watershed Storytelling Conference coming to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — In partnership with McMurry University, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the Watershed Storytelling Conference March 18-20, where 19 different presentations regarding water will be given.
“The Abilene Watershed Storytelling Conference is a unique opportunity to explore the importance of water for stakeholders in business, government and society,” said Dr. Duncan Pelly, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship for McMurry University. “This is Taylor County’s first international conference dedicated to bridging the gap between research and practice.”
Unlike conventional academic conferences, this event is open to the community and is tailored to bring research to the practitioner. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to take a tour of the local water plant, environmental lab, and Lake Kirby.
“The Abilene Watershed Storytelling Conference is the first time that an issue as important as access to clean water is being used to bridge academicians, business leaders and government officials,” said Pelly. “McMurry University and the Abilene Chamber of Commerce are leading the way by inviting internationally recognized scholars, government officials, and practitioners to present on a variety of perspectives involving the impact of water on business, government, and society.”
“We’re thrilled to have this partnership with our friends at McMurry University,” said Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. “Being able to partner on programs and events such as the Watershed Storytelling Conference allows us to expose our Chamber members to opportunities, conversations and solutions that impact their business and our local economy.”
For more information on the Watershed Storytelling Conference, visit join.mcm.edu/water.
