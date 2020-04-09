Never have we ever been asked to stay apart in order to be stronger together.

But we’re doing it.

These are certainly unprecedented times. We are all affected in nearly every aspect of our lives.

It’s in times of hardship when the good of humanity has a way of shining through.

Abilene and the Big Country, you’ve stepped up. Here are just a few examples:

Those are just a few examples of how you are coming together while staying apart.

We’ll be okay because we are stronger together.

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/z139toiu1v2jg4o/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>

Travis Ruiz is the News Director and oversees all news content for KTAB News, KRBC News, Telemundo Abilene and BigCountryHomepage.com.