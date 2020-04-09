Never have we ever been asked to stay apart in order to be stronger together.
But we’re doing it.
These are certainly unprecedented times. We are all affected in nearly every aspect of our lives.
It’s in times of hardship when the good of humanity has a way of shining through.
Abilene and the Big Country, you’ve stepped up. Here are just a few examples:
- You’ve stepped up to make masks for your friends and neighbors
- You’ve learned to use technology to create PPE for healthcare workers
- You’ve donated essential PPE to those who most need it
- Entire companies are stepping up to make PPE for healthcare workers
- You’ve taken local to heart and supported local restaurants and businesses
- You’ve fed healthcare workers and first responders in droves
- You’ve stepped up and helped your most vulnerable neighbors with necessities
- You’ve utilized new robotic technology to assist hospital patients
- You’ve lined the streets to make someone’s birthday special
- You’ve hosted porch proms
- You’ve continued to support local non-profits
- You’ve banded together to make sure essential workers have childcare
Those are just a few examples of how you are coming together while staying apart.
We’ll be okay because we are stronger together.
Travis Ruiz is the News Director and oversees all news content for KTAB News, KRBC News, Telemundo Abilene and BigCountryHomepage.com.