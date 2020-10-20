‘We can disagree without hating each other’: Candidates for Utah governor appear in joint ad

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Two candidates running for Utah governor are uniting for a common cause, promoting civility among politics in a new joint video.

In a public service announcement, both Chris Peterson and Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox agree they will “stand united” once the final ballots are cast.

“We are currently in the final days of campaigning against each other to be your next governor,” Cox, a Republican, says at the beginning of the spot.

“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” replies Democratic candidate Peterson.

“We can disagree without hating each other,” adds Cox.

I’m not sure this has ever been done before…but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different. We can disagree without hating each other. Let’s make Utah an example to the nation. #StandUnited #utpol pic.twitter.com/Tkr2sDCYTB — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 20, 2020

The message continues to say the pair plans to work together no matter the results of the race.

“So let’s show the country there’s a better way,” says Cox.

Both candidates then say in unison that they approve the message.

Peterson, a law professor at the University of Utah, is a first-time political candidate. Prior to joining the law school, Peterson worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Cox is a former mayor, county commissioner and state representative.

The two will face off against each other on Nov. 3 in their bid to succeed Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.