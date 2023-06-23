Hawley, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The residents of Hawley, like many across the Big Country, were more than busy Thursday morning, cleaning up the debris left in the wake of an overnight windstorm.

“At first, when it was dark, we didn’t see all the damage. My first response was to help our neighbors, and then when we got home and pulled in the driveway, and the lights hit is when we realized we had more damage than many of them… All you can do is deal with it when the daylight happens,” said Jennifer from Hawley.

Jennifer told KTAB/KRBC she and her family took shelter in their home through the night. although the storm left their home standing, their property was strewn about the yard, much like many of their neighbor’s land.

“We didn’t know for sure if it was tornado or straight winds or what, but all we were thinking was, ‘take shelter and take the dogs and whatever else we can get with us in there,'” recalled Jennifer.

While cleanup will take time, Jennifer said her family is just happy no lives were lost. As for their home, she said she believes her grandmother may be to thank.

“She asked God many, many years ago to protect this house and the people in it, and so far, I think it’s held true,” Jennifer added.

The storm in Hawley was defined mainly by strong winds, even categorized as “Hurricane Force” at more than 80 miles per hour.