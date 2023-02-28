ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since the new year, Abilene’s All Kind Initiative has taken over operations of the Abilene Animal Shelter. Executive Director, Molly Moser boasts that things are going well. Even so, All Kind is facing an issue with its dog kennel sitting well over capacity.

“We are doing everything we can to work on the population. We are over populated in Abilene,” Moser said.

Although All Kind is working towards becoming a “no kill” shelter, Moser told KTAB/KRBC there is simply not enough space for all the animals. She said the nonprofit is getting around 90 dogs and a few cats each day.

“We need fosters to step up,” implored Moser.

The All Kind dog and cat foster program is a way for the shelter to open up space for animals in need. All the while, the dogs and cats in captivity can get a breath of fresh air and a break from the noise.

“When fostering an animal, you’re not just helping that one animal. You’re actually freeing up a kennel for another animal. So, that creates a lot of space. As well as when you foster an animal, you really get to know that animal’s personality,” Volunteer Dog Foster Coordinator, Brett Silverman explained.

Silverman is a repeat foster parent for dogs at the shelter, having temporarily housed many dogs as All Kind searches for their forever home. He told KTAB/KRBC he can see a change in the animal’s personality almost instantly when they’re given a chance to live outside the crowded shelter kennels.

“Not every dog shows well in their kennel,” said Silverman. “If you take an animal out of the shelter, it can lower their stress levels by 50% in just the first 24 hours.”

Shelter staff are able to provide food and all other amenities necessary for foster families to temporarily house their furry friend. All Kind said its staff will be in contact with the families to get a better feel for how the dog or cat functions in a non-shelter environment.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with Heather Hamner as she was leaving the shelter, having just adopted a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Chiquita. Chiquita was fostered for two months before being found by her new family.

“She’s still shaking. She’s been in foster care, and there was a lot of loud dogs in there, and it was a little scary for her,” Hamner said as she cuddled her new furry friend.

With Chiquita now in the loving arms of a new home, Hamner said she’s glad someone out there was willing to open their hearts to the pup for a little while so that other pets could be taken on at the shelter.

“It just feels amazing getting some dogs off our urgent list and out into good, happy homes,” said Silverman.

By following this link, those willing to open their homes or even adopt can apply and browse potential pets.