ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat with mayoral candidate Chad A. Clark. Clark is from Ohio and joined the United States Air Force when he was 17 years old. He shared that most of his work revolved around nuclear command control. Clark also did policy writing in Hawaii before settling down in Abilene.

Clark shared it was an easy decision to run for council, as he wants to serve others as he’s done in the past.

“It’s pretty simple, I believe in serving others and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do my entire life,” Clark explained. “It’s evident with my 20 years of military service that I enjoy serving.”

Clark entered the race a little late so he is considered a write-in candidate. He also shared he never wants to become the stereotypical politician. Clark added that he wants to be as transparent as possible.

“Basically, being transparent is letting the people know. Letting the people know what the city is doing for them constantly.” Clark explained. “It’s not just, you know, a twice-a-month basis during city council meetings, we need to let them know every day.”

While on the campaign trail, Clark has heard from people about what the mayor and city council could improve on, such as accessibility.

“From what I heard, just being more accessible in the city council. Right now, they do city council meetings at 8:45, 9 o’clock in the mornings and the average person is making $9, $10, $15 dollars an hour can’t take off that time twice a month to go to city council,” Clark said.

He proposes to keep the online videos and change the time of the meetings so that more residents can attend. Clark shared he plans to address infrastructure in a timely manner.

“Everyone keeps talking about the roads, the roads are bumpy and just horrible, but that’s something that’s easily fixed,” Clark said.

Clark added he would look at restructuring where taxes go and possibly remove the street maintenance fee. He is one of four running for mayor, competing against Dasi Reddy, Weldon Hurt and Ryan Goodwin. Clark shared what makes him stand out from the rest.

“I’m just an average, everyday person. I have served in the military, that does separate me from the rest of them. I’ve had plenty of leadership training and plenty of supervisory experience,” explained Clark.

Clark shared he is on almost every social media platform, such as Facebook and Instagram, if voters would like to learn more or reach out to him.