ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is hosting an in-person seven week ASL (American Sign Language) course at Cobb Recreation Center. Ann Hall, Recreation Division Manager, said this is something the community needed.

“We saw a need in our community that needed to be addressed,” said Hall. “We’re starting to see a lot more people in our neighborhoods that are coming to us for help. So, we’re trying to open up the centers, our doors to have people come in and learn.”

It’s a beginner course for those interested in learning the basics of ASL. It is taught by a member of the deaf community, Ms. Katherine Ballard.

“Ms. Katherine Ballard has actually taught sign language for many years. She was like ‘I don’t know if anyone is going to be interested but let’s try’ and we have had a really good turnout,” Hall explained.

Many people were interested and seats filled up almost immediately. Some people had to be turned away.

Leah Beltran, Executive Director at Disability in Action, said resources such as this course are crucial.

“Many times, it’s family members who are interested in being able to communicate with their loved one. That ability sometimes is very difficult to find, it’s difficult to find that resource,” Beltran explained.

A resource vital to success that will aid inclusivity throughout the community.

“I think it’s key for them (the hard of hearing community), knowing that we are part of a community. We are part of what Abilene wants to do,” Beltran expressed. “To start this movement towards having what people with disabilities need, so that they can be a fully functional part of their community.”

If you missed out on this one, another course is being offered in March. You can visit the city’s website to find more information.