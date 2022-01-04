“We will not make it to the end of the week” Hendrick Regional Blood Center in critical need of blood donors

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Nationwide blood shortage has continued into the new year. In a Tuesday interview with KTAB/KRBC Kelsey Caprio of the Hendrick Regional blood center says Abilene is no exception.

“The severity of this blood shortage for us locally is we will not make it to the end of the week based on what we have on our shelves.” Says Caprio.

The American Red Cross reported in September of 2021 that its supply had reached it’s lowest level since 2015. Some blood types even being as scarce as a one day supply.

“There’s no substitute for human blood. So if we don’t have blood products on hand there’s nothing else we can do for patients.” Caprio says.

According to Caprio a record high demand and low donor turnout have put the center in a difficult position.

“We need about 60 donors per day to come in to the center or in a blood drive and donate in order to meet the needs of the big country.” Says Caprio.

Though a dip in donations around the Holidays are expected Caprio says a 4 month shortage with no end in sight is not typical.

“Dallas is facing it New York is facing it, it’s a huge problem.” Caprio says.

She also took a moment to dispel a rumor that she believes may be giving potential donors reason for pause.

“You can 100 percent donate if you have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or if you have actually had COVID-19” Says Caprio.

Caprio and Hendrick are calling to the community to step up and donate when they feel healthy enough to do so. O- the universal donor and O+ the most common blood type are always in high demand. And according to Caprio, Hendrick is also seeing a demand for A- blood.

“When you donate locally your blood product and blood donation stays local and goes to local patients. so you truly are saving your neighbors life.” Caprio says.

To find out where and how you can donate call 325-670-2798 or visit the Hendrick regional blood center website.