Wearing masks, hikers hit trails as Texas starts reopening

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State parks are reopening as Texas begins what Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says will be a gradual unraveling of coronavirus restrictions.

About 120 people on Monday made reservations to be the first back in Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in the Texas Hill Country since all Texas state parks were temporarily closed earlier this month.

Visitors had to remain in their car while grabbing trail maps and signs reminded them to wear masks.

Texas this week will also allow doctors to resume nonessential surgeries and let retailers sell items for curbside pickup.

Abbott says more restrictions would be lifted before the end of the month.