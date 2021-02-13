Weather Update: Dangerous driving conditions in the Big Country due to freezing rain and snow

Areas of the Big Country, including Abilene, have seen rounds of light freezing precip throughout the morning hours so far. It appears to be more of a wintry mix including sleet, freezing rain and even some snow at times.

Due to the extended sub-freezing temperatures we’ve been seeing, the vast majority of whatever falls is expected to stick to surfaces and not melt for some time which will/has created dangerous driving conditions across the Big Country.

Unfortunately, the worst is yet to come in terms of wintry weather. As we move into the overnight hours scattered snow showers are expected to become more widespread, dropping upwards of 4″-7″ of snow throughout the day on Sunday. As the event begins, some of the Big Country could experience more freezing rain/sleet before it transitions into snow. This, paired with stronger winds at around 10 to 20 mph, will create near white-out conditions as well as create snowdrifts and other travel hazards across the area.

An example of what tonight could start out looking like across the Big Country

This is what the heaviest snow bands could look like as we move into Sunday

I would highly advise to stay indoors if possible and limit travel to essential needs only for the next couple of days as roadways will likely be treacherously icy and near impassable, especially on elevated roadways and surfaces.