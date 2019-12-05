Web Exclusive: Abilene Area 2019 Pecan Show

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension hosted their annual Pecan Show in the Abilene Mall on Tuesday.

According to the organizers, the purpose of the pecan show is to educate people on what they do at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, and of course, to give the community the chance to showcase their talent.

People from all ages submitted their baked goods and different kind of pecans to compete at the 2019 Abilene pecan show.

The categories are baked goods and nuts.

The jury had a specific criteria on what to look for…

“They’re gonna be judge in of course taste, what they taste like, the texture, how they look like how they’re presented and then of course make sure they all have pecans on the recipe,” said Kim Miles, the person in charge of the baked goods category with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.