WEB EXCLUSIVE: Abilene skeletons pose in family’s front yard

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – A couple of skeletons have been spotted in an Abilene neighborhood.
Mr. and Mrs. Bones have been spending some quality time at the Daultons’ front yard.
The skeletons were first spotted October 1st and since then, they have been seen performing a variety of activities.
From playing hide and seek to reading a book about humans, the Daulton family continues to spread joy in their neighborhood, making sure the skeletons don’t run out of poses.
