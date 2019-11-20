20 years in the making, Abilene man invites the public to Model Railroad Open House

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – November is National Model Railroad Month, and Ken Riediger has been working on his for around 20 years.

Ken is inviting the public to come see his model railroad. With 20 years in the making, Ken hopes it brings joy to the people in Abilene during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The model railroad scenery counts with several elements; from green areas with beautiful rivers to buildings, people and even well-known restaurants. Whatever area you choose to look at, the attention to detail is mesmerizing.

Riediger’s creation, inspired by his hometown, is located at 2324 Moore St. and will be open to the public on November 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and November 24th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“There is no charge just come in… come and enjoy yourselves!” said Ken Riediger.