93-year-old man renews driver’s license, celebrates birthday

ASPERMONT, Texas – (BigCountryHomepage) – For some people, driving may be part of a daily routine, for others being able to drive and continue to hold a valid driver’s license is something to be proud of, such is the case of 93-year-old Dean McAnally.

Dean McAnally, from Aspermont, is celebrating his 93rd birthday today. He is just a sharp as any other driver on the street. Dean renewed his driver’s license last week at the DMV.

He lives by himself, cleans his own house, and to Church where he enjoys a good cup of coffee.

According to Dean, driving really has not changed that much from when he first started. “Well… when I was young I thought the automobile would go anywhere and at any speed you wanted it to, and they pretty well did,” said Dean. “You take care of the automobile, and you observe the speed limits and everything… And if you do that you’ll get along alright.”

Dean says his favorite memories are from his childhood, and the event he remembers the most is when he found out WWII was over since his brothers were fighting overseas.

Happy Birthday, Dean!