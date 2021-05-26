Abilene 5th grader wins state cursive handwriting competition

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) — Jonathan Castereno, a student at St. John’s Episcopal School in Abilene, earned the distinction of having the best cursive handwriting among 5th graders in private schools across Texas. Jonathan is the 5th grade state-level champion in the 2021 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, now in its 30th year.



Jonathan was honored with a medallion at the St. John’s Academic Awards on May 25 and is now eligible to compete at the national level.



“St. John’s places particular importance on handwriting instruction,” says Rebecca McMillon, St. John’s Head of School. “Jonathan has been a student at St. John’s from preschool through 5th grade, and his hard work has paid off. We are super proud of him.”



As a preliminary to the national contest, participating schools hold their own handwriting contests, choosing a winner from each grade to advance to the state-level competition. At the state level, Zaner-Bloser chooses the two best entries in each grade — one from a public school and one from a private school. The state winners advance to the national competition, where they compete with students in their respective grades from across the country. The national winners will be announced later this month.



Zaner-Bloser introduced its National Handwriting Contest in 1991 as a way to celebrate the importance of handwriting in both manuscript (print) and cursive and to recognize students for their outstanding handwriting abilities. Contest entries are judged on Zaner-Bloser’s “Keys to Legibility,” which are the size, shape, spacing, and slant of letters. Students in K–2 submit their entries in manuscript, while students in grades 3–8 submit their entries in cursive.



“The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest is the oldest and most celebrated handwriting contest in the country,” said Lisa Carmona, president of Zaner-Bloser. “It’s a way for teachers to get their students excited about handwriting, and it’s a way for students to receive recognition for the hard work they put into learning this important life skill.”



For more information about the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, visit Zaner-Bloser’s website.