BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – There’s nothing quite like Christmas in the Big Country. From meeting Santa’s magical reindeer at the Abilene Zoo’s celebration, to driving through incredible light displays at Abilene’s Field of Dreams or Lake Brownwood – there’s no doubt about that glittery Christmas feeling already being felt in the air. Here’s a list of what’s going on this holiday season.

November events

Tuesday, November 22

NCCIL’s Booksgiving

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature – 102 Cedar Street, Abilene

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Allstate Tuscola’s Friendsgiving Feast

Allstate Insurance – 534 Graham Street, Tuscola

Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day)

19th Annual Abilene Turkey Trot

Shotwell Stadium – 1525 11th Avenue Southeast, Abilene

Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Friday, November 25

Grounded & Gratitude

Abilene Yoga House – 401 Pine Street, Abilene

Beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 26

Small Business Saturday

1117 Studios & Gallery – 1117 Walnut Street, Abilene

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

‘Grinchmas’ Inspired Candle Making Experience

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene

5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Monday, November 28

City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting

Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, Abilene

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29

December events

Thursday, December 1

The Grace’s December Tot Spot

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street, Abilene

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

Taylor County Military Remembrance Ceremony & Dedication

Taylor County Courthouse, lobby – 300 Oak Street, Abilene

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Storytime with Miss DFW

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11:00 to 11:45 a.m.

Bottles & Brushes painting class: Santa

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Make your own Ceramic Christmas Ornaments with Holly B. Muddy

Makers + Creators Marketplace – 3909 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Brownwood Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade

Downtown Brownwood

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 2

The Grace’s December Tot Spot

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street, Abilene

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia

The Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street, Abilene

4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Girl Strong Mentoring’s Gala for Queens

Abilene Woman’s Club – 3425 South 14th Street, Abilene

5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Abilene’s art & music community’s First Friday December

The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis Street, Abilene

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Celebration Singers’ The Beauty of Christmas

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

ACU’s Christmas Stay-Cation: Moody Lock-In

Abilene Christian University’s Moody Coliseum, Abilene

Beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

Junior League of Abilene’s Reindeer Run 5K

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene

Beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Storytime with Santa

Cobb Park Recreation Center – 2302 State Street, Abilene

9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

The Grinch Won’t Steal Christmas: Annual Toys for Tots Drive with the Marines

Keller Williams Realty – 5919 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Jingle Jam

Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center – 1042 Loop 322, Abilene

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Fair at Drug Emporium Vitamins Plus Abilene

Drug Emporium Abilene – 2550 Barrow Street, Abilene

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Abilene Comic Con: Pictures With Santa

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Matera Gardens Winter Vendor Market

Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street, Abilene

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

‘Grinchmas’ Inspired Candle Making Experience

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

The Grinch is Coming to Snyder

The Blessed Nest – 2518 Avenue R, Snyder

1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Home for the Holidays – Family Friendly Matinee

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

ACU’s Christmas Stay-Cation: Cozy Christmas

Downstairs at McGlothlin Campus Center, Abilene

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Merkel Christmas Club’s 33rd Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade: A Whoville Christmas

Downtown Merkel

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 4

Abilene Comic Con: Pictures With Santa

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Winter Wonderland Pop Up

Flower Boss – 402 Cypress Street, Abilene

1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

ACU’s Christmas Stay-Cation: Light the Hill

ACU campus mall area, Abilene

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Monday, December 5

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 6

H-E-B Feast of Sharing

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene

4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7

Free Laundry Day

LaundryLuv – 3202 North 1st Street

2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

KACU Presents A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 8

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Holiday Snow Globe Tour

United Supermarkets – 3301 South 14th Street, Abilene

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Holiday Snow Globe Tour

United Supermarkets – 920 North Willis Street, Abilene

3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Family Night: Christmas at The Grace

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street, Abilene

5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Cookies With Santa At ReVive

ReVive Integrative Wellness – 2901 South 1st Street, Abilene

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Fall Outdoor Movies Series at Moose Mountain

Moose Mountain, LLC – 817 South 2nd Street, Abilene

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Safety City – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

WBC’s Living Christmas Tree

Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, December 9

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Holiday Snow Globe Tour

United Supermarkets – 1095 Judge Ely Boulevard, Abilene

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Holiday Snow Globe Tour

Marketstreet – 4450 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

*SOLD OUT* December Overnight Paranormal Lockdown Event

The Haunted Circa 1886 Olde Park Hotel – 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger

5:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. next day

Santa’s Candle Workshop

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

ECI Holiday Celebration

Betty Hardwick ECI – 765 Orange Street, Abilene

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Holiday at the Lake

Lake Brownwood State Park – 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Drop and Shop – Christmas PJ Party

Prep Academy Dance Studio Abilene – 141 Oak Street, Abilene

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Safety City – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

WBC’s Living Christmas Tree

Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: It’s A Wonderful Life

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10

Breakfast with Santa

Southern Hills Church of Christ – 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Family Flix: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Paw Pics with Mr & Mrs Claus

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street, Abilene

1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

WASP Museum’s Jolly Jamboree ft. Santa Claus

National WASP WWII Museum – 210 Avenger Field Road, Sweetwater

2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: It’s A Wonderful Life

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

2:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Patty Harper Dance Studio’s annual Christmas show: Once Upon a Christmas Eve

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Cookies With Santa At ReVive

ReVive Integrative Wellness – 2901 South 1st Street, Abilene

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Clyde Christmas Celebration and Christmas Parade

Clyde Pavilion – North 1st Street, Clyde

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Family Christmas Event: movie in the park “Home Alone”

The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322, Abilene

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Fa La La in the Forest

Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road, Tuscola

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Holiday at the Lake

Lake Brownwood State Park – 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Abilene Parks & Rec’s Cozy Christmas Girls Night

Rose Recreation Center – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

HSU’s Starlight Extravaganza

Van Ellis Theatre at Hardin-Simmons University – 2298 Cedar Street, Abilene

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Safety City – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Patty Harper Dance Studio’s annual Christmas show: Once Upon a Christmas Eve

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

WBC’s Living Christmas Tree

Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: It’s A Wonderful Life

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 11

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

WBC’s Living Christmas Tree

Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Monday, December 12

Santa’s Candle Workshop

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 13

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Abilene Community Band’s Christmas Concert

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 15

Team Chip Christmas Pajama Day!

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street, Abilene

4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Storytime for Grownups

Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane, Abilene

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Safety City – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, December 16

Winter Wonderland and Solstice Festival

Burro Alley – 3241 South 1st Street, Abilene

3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Safety City – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 17

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene – 7457 West Lake Road

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Winter Wonderland and Solstice Festival

Burro Alley – 3241 South 1st Street, Abilene

3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Brownwood Polar Express Experience

Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center – 700 East Adams Street

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Return of the Nutcracker with William Lee Martin

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 (First day of Hanukkah)

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Monday, December 19

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Santa’s Candle Workshop

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Mockingbird Movies: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane, Abilene

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 22

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Safety City – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23

The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene

4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Night of Lights at Safety City

Safety City – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022

Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Monday, December 26 (Last day of Hanukkah & Boxing Day)

A SoDA Christmas 2022!

Moose Mountain, LLC – 817 South 2nd Street

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Christmas Lane Abilene

Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30

2023 Intention Candle Workshop

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

2023 Intention Candle Workshop

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: Love Actually

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene

7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Happy holidays from BigCountryHomepage.com!