Abilene barber academy gives free back-to-school haircuts

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The stylists at the Abilene Affordable Barber Academy have been trimming off some of the excess summer growth before the kids have to get up and answer the school bell tomorrow morning.

The director tells us they provided free haircuts for about 50 kids on Tuesday and continued to receive kids on Wednesday to get them ready for the first day of the new school year, it also helps the parents save a few dollars after all of the other back-to-school expenses.

This is the second year they are doing this for the community, Academy Director, Tonya Maxwell says this is a good way to teach their students the importance of giving back to the community while they practice.

“I really think it helps the students in here to provide the service to learn how to give back to the community,” said Tonya. “They’ve already got so many expenses, buy the school supplies and all that good stuff… They don’t need a haircut on the tab to pay for a haircut on top of that so it’s kind of nice to be able to do that for them.”

The organization said they plan to continue doing this every year.