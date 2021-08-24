Abilene establishments setting own restrictions amid COVID-19 spike

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Abilene, establishments in the key city have started taking matters into their own hands, setting their own restrictions and precautions.

The paramount theatre is currently requiring all of its staff, visitors, and customers to wear a mask. They are also enforcing social distancing by leaving space between occupied seats.

Another business making modifications to its operations is “The Local.” The restaurant located downtown has closed its dine-in area to customers and is only serving people in their courtyard.

The restaurant’s General Manager, Gabriel Stokes, says they are doing this in an abundance of precaution after the recent COVID-19 spike.

“We really have just tried to take to fight into our own hands and try to do what we have to do, and act as logically and intelligently as possible,” said Stokes. “That’s all we can really do cause like I said we just want to keep our team safe, we wanna keep our family safe, and we also want to keep our guests safe. That’s important to us as well.”

Both organizations encourage the public to continue following the recommended guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Local will continue to only serve customers in the courtyard area (to-go and deliveries available) until Thursday, at which time they will re-evaluate the situation.