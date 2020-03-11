Abilene florist celebrates 100 years in business

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – A local florist is celebrating 100 years in business. Former and present employees reunited with their long time clientele to celebrate Philpott Florist & Greenhouses.

The Philpott Florist was located at Sayles and S. 3rd before they moved to their new location. The business is now among the six oldest businesses in Abilene.

The Philpott’s daughter, Ruth, married Wylie Enmon Lovelady and ran the florist business for several years. It was later sold to a relative of her husband, Harriet Lovelady.

It is now owned by Ray Maddox who believes the attention provided to their customers is the reason for their long-lasting success.

