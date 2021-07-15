Abilene has seen over 6 extra inches of rain, people mowing their lawn twice as much

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You might be listening to the sound of lawnmowers a little more often than usual this time of year. Here in Abilene, we have seen over six more inches of rain than we usually do by this time of year, and that has been reflected in people’s lawns.

With all the rain and weather conditions that have been presented in the Big Country, the grass has been more prominent than other years for this time of the summer, having to mow it at least twice as much as one usually would.

One four-teen-year-old Abilene boy has seen the ‘crisis’ and turned it into opportunity. He is now mowing lawns in hopes to buy himself a truck.

Brayden Bailey, a 14-year-old entrepreneur, has been mowing lawns for over a year now and says he is close to reaching his goal. The name of his business is “The Lawfather,” if you would like to contact Brayden you can call him at 325-669-2518.