Abilene man one of few to design USPS stamps

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – An Abilene Christian professor, director of graphic design is among the few people who have had the honor to design stamps for the USPS. The theme? Western Wear.

Ryan Feerer, born and raised in Texas, designed four of the new USPS stamps. Feerer has been working on the design of the stamps since 2018 and will finally see the culmination of his work this Friday, July, 23 when the stamps arrive to post offices and are available for purchase.

Feerer says one of his professors at the School of Visual Arts in New York City served on the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee for the USPS and recommended him for the project. A “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

A cowboy hat, a belt buckle, a boot, and a pearl snap shirt. These are the four “Western Wear” themed designs Ryan created.

I designed a book of stamps for @USPS and they’re on presale now! First day of issue in Abilene, Texas on July 23rd! @gregbreeding was the best art director ever and I cannot thank him and the wonderful @GailAndersonNY enough. The most meaningful project I will ever work on! pic.twitter.com/87Ht7HOhGx — Ryan Feerer (@RyanFeerer) June 25, 2021

According to Ryan, being emerged in the culture helped him find the right representation for West Texas in his designs.

Additionally, Ryan says his grandfather was a rancher and a postmaster, so the honor of illustrating the stamps makes him feel a connection to him.

You can order the stamps HERE.